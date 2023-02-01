e-Paper Get App
Union Budget 2023: Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram says govt out of touch with people and their concerns

Union Budget 2023: Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram says govt out of touch with people and their concerns

Mixed reactions have so far been coming from Congress leaders, with some acknowledging few good things.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
PTI
The responses of the opposition to the Union Budget have started trickling in, and a former Finance Minister of India, P Chidambaram has expressed disappointment. Despite provisions for the Middle Class, the Congress leader said that Budget for 2023-24 shows how far this govt is removed from people and their concerns about life, livelihood: Cong leader P Chidambaram.

Mixed reactions have so far been coming from Congress leaders, with some acknowledging few good things, while others calling the new tax regime a drop in the ocean for the Middle Class.

