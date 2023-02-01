Union Budget 2023: Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram says govt out of touch with people and their concerns

PTI

The responses of the opposition to the Union Budget have started trickling in, and a former Finance Minister of India, P Chidambaram has expressed disappointment. Despite provisions for the Middle Class, the Congress leader said that Budget for 2023-24 shows how far this govt is removed from people and their concerns about life, livelihood: Cong leader P Chidambaram.

Mixed reactions have so far been coming from Congress leaders, with some acknowledging few good things, while others calling the new tax regime a drop in the ocean for the Middle Class.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)