Union Bank of India to appoint legal advisor to raise Rs 3,800 cr via QIP

The process involves private placement of shares to raise capital from selected investors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, Union Bank of India has invited bids for appointing a legal advisor, to help execute a qualified institutions placement for Rs 3800 crore.

The process involves private placement of shares to raise capital from selected investors, by listed companies without slashing its management stake in the company.

