Unicommerce to invest $5 mn towards global expansion

Unicommerce, e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, has decided to invest $5 million towards strengthening international operations and further expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle-East.

Unicommerce aims at establishing itself as a preferred choice of e-commerce companies and retail brands in these regions. It will be investing the money in areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions.

The current investment will further empower the company to accelerate its expansion plans and achieve a whopping 400 percent growth in overseas business. As part of the aggressive growth strategy, the company also plans to commence operations in newer markets within these regions, it said in a press release.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said, “We are in a position to accelerate our international business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development.“

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:54 AM IST