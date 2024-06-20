 Unexpected Twist: Mumbai-Based Founder's Punctuality Initiative For Latecomers Turns Costly; Fined ₹1,000 Himself
Shah, in his X post wrote, "Last week, to increase productivity in the office, I made a strict rule for everyone to be in the office by 9:30 am (earlier we used to come by 10-11) and if we're late, we pay Rs. 200 as a penalty."

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Kaushal Shah, the founder of Mumbai-based beauty brand Evor Beauty, recently shared his experience on X, formerly Twitter about his step to enhance productivity in his workplace where he implemented a strict rule requiring all employees to arrive at the office by 9:30 am or face a Rs 200 fine for tardiness. But little did he anticipated that this initiative would quickly take an unexpected turn, leaving him on the receiving end of his own penalty multiple times.

Reflecting on this ironic twist, Shah on social media platform X, accompanied by a screenshot of his transactions as proof, wrote, "This is me paying it for the 5th time."

Netizens Reaction

The post garnered with many comments, likes and views, where some praised him for his leadership while others called it toxic work culture, criticising him.

An X user, commented, "Appreciate your honesty and the contribution. Always lead by example"

"That's more like a factory worker mindset," added another X user.

Responding to queries about the fairness of the rule, Shah clarified his stance later in an another post.

He wrote, "It seems my intention behind this post was misunderstood. I shared that tweet to emphasize an important principle for founders and leaders: if you establish a rule for your employees, you must be the first to follow it."

"As for the concern about paying the penalty to my own UPI wallet, please note that I have created a separate UPI Lite account specifically as a team fund. The money collected is used solely for team activities and benefits, such as dining and other team events. I appreciate the feedback and hope this clarifies my intentions," he wrote.

