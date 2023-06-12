 Unacademy Founder Supports Sam Altman, Tells India Inc To Wake Up And Smell The Coffee
Unacademy Founder Supports Sam Altman, Tells India Inc To Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

While acknowledging that India dominates the market for IT and Software as a Service, there is a need to do a lot more than that.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Unacademy Founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal |

ChatGPT took the internet by storm the moment it emerged as a social media trend and Sam Altman has become the most discussed personality in the Indian business community after his first visit to the country. After he said that there was no hope for Indian startups to create a ChatGPT-like model with $10 million, an Indian CEO, a VC and a minister have said that the OpenAI founder doesn't understand India's capabilities in AI.

But edtech platform Unacademy's founder Gaurav Munjal has come forward with a reality check, and explained how Altman has a point.

Time to face the reality and get to work

Munjal tweeted that Indians are offended by Altman's statement, even though the country hasn't been a pioneer in creating a social network, browser, cloud or operating system.

He wrote that its time to smell the coffee and see how founders and investors aren't creating products with a long-term view.

While acknowledging that India dominates the market for IT and Software as a Service, there is a need to do a lot more than that.

Sam Altman Not Aware Of India's Capabilities In AI, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Other statements overshadowed by controversy

Munjal's comments come days after Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani took Altman's words as a challenge and accepted it, and a VC said that the OpenAI CEO can't underestimate India's 5,000-year history of entrepreneurship.

The Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also said that Altman isn't aware of India's AI capabilities.

On the other hand, Altman expressed hope in Indian talent developing something new and had also talked about investing in Indian startups himself.





