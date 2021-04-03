Unacademy educator Jaspal Singh honored with Indian Achievers' Award

Unacademy educator Jaspal Singh, known for mentoring lakhs of young Indian brains was honored with the Indian Achievers' Award 2021, for his outstanding professional achievement and contribution towards Indian education.

Singh received this award in a virtual event, and the honor was presented by Harish Chandra, Executive Director, Indian Achievers' Forum.

In his career, Jaspal Singh has helped aspirants for GATE/ ESE and other competitive exams to get into Public Sectors Units in the Civil Engineering domain.

Singh also thanked his colleagues and family members for giving him sufficient support to reach this level of glory.

He is a also proud achiever of the title, "Maximum UPSC qualified candidates mentored by an individual” under the India Book of Records.