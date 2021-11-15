Unacademy announces new policy; to offer free subscriptions for children of employees, educators

Unacademy, learning platform, today announced a new policy for the children of its employees and Plus Educators on the occasion of Children’s Day. ‘Unacademy Genext’ is a policy which offers free Unacademy Subscriptions across K-12, and competitive exam categories for all parents at Unacademy for all their children. It is valid for all current as well as new employees and Plus Educators joining the company from November 14, 2021 onwards, it said.

How it works

As per the policy, parents can avail free subscriptions to multiple relevant goals at a time for each child.

Parents with more than one child can fill separate requisitions to avail free subscriptions for any relevant goal at a time for each child.

Further, the subscription will be valid till the end of goal subscription even if the parent is not affiliated with the organization.

Democratizing quality education

“Through this initiative, we take one more step forward towards democratizing high quality education, especially with the people who have significantly contributed to Unacademy’s growth," said Tina Balachandran, Vice President - HR, Unacademy.

