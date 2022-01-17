UltraTech Q3 profit rises 8% at Rs 1,710.14 cr, net sales up 5.9%

UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 8% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,710.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 as overall cement demand remained subdued during the period.

The company stated that the revenue from operations gained by 5.89 per cent to Rs 12,984.93 crore during the quarter as against Rs 12,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

UltraTech’s consolidated sales were at 23.13 million metric tons, during the quarter.

The company said that prices of coal and pet coke has started softening during this quarter, though the prevailing rates are still at elevated levels YoY.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:51 PM IST