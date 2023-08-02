 UltraTech Commissions 1.2 mtpa Brownfield Cement Capacity In Gujarat
UltraTech Cement's total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 132.45 mtpa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
UltraTech Commissions 1.2 mtpa Brownfield Cement Capacity In Gujarat | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement on Tuesday announced the commissioning of 1.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Magdalla, Gujarat, through an exchange filing. Post the commissioning the total capacity of the unit in Gujarat increased to 1.93 mtpa.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "The Company is pleased to announce the commissioning of 1.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Magdalla, Gujarat, taking the Unit’s capacity to 1.93 mtpa."

Brownfield cement commissioning in West Bengal

The company last month announced the commissioning of 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal.

UltraTech Cement shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement on Wednesday afternoon at 12:12 pm IST were trading at Rs 8,251.55, down by 0.37 per cent.

