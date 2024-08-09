 UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

The Aditya Birla group flagship company has proposed to acquire 8.05 crore shares of ICL at Rs 390 apiece, said the draft of the offer submitted to bourses.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19 | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement's Rs 3,142 crore open offer for acquiring 26 per cent stake in India Cements Ltd (ICL) will tentatively open on September 19 and close on October 3.

The Aditya Birla group flagship company has proposed to acquire 8.05 crore shares of ICL at Rs 390 apiece, said the draft of the offer submitted to bourses.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Challenges Anil Deshmukh And Son To Narco Test Over Antilia Bomb Scare
Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Challenges Anil Deshmukh And Son To Narco Test Over Antilia Bomb Scare
Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route, Cuts Travel Time To 5 Hours 21 Minutes
Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route, Cuts Travel Time To 5 Hours 21 Minutes
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Hold Each Other Close In New Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Hold Each Other Close In New Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'No Non-Veg In Lunchboxes': Noida School's Circular Triggers Outrage Among Parents; Report
'No Non-Veg In Lunchboxes': Noida School's Circular Triggers Outrage Among Parents; Report

The offer price is 6.3 per cent higher than the closing price of Rs 366.90 of ICL at BSE.

The mandatory open offer was triggered after UltraTech on July 28 announced to acquire 32.72 per cent stake in ICL from promoters and their associates for Rs 3,954 crore.

If subscribed fully, then based of the Rs 390 price, the open offer will come in at Rs 3,142.35 crore.

Read Also
₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose...
article-image

Before this, UltraTech had acquired a non-controlling stake of around 23 per cent in ICL through two block deals, at around Rs 1,900 crore.

The shareholding of UltraTech after the acquisition of 32.72 per cent stake in ICL from promoters and their associates, will be 55.49 per cent.

UltraTech in the draft said the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu has resulted in restrictions on setting up new integrated units in the state.

The company's last integrated unit in Tamil Nadu was acquired by its parent Grasim Industries, in August 1998.

Read Also
Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest...
article-image

"The underlying transaction is, therefore, an endeavour to extend the acquirer's footprint and presence in the highly fragmented, competitive and fast-growing southern market in the country, particularly Tamil Nadu, where it has a limited presence," it said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

UltraTech Cement's Open Offer For ICL To Open On September 19

₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose...

₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose...

Blackstone Offloads 33 Crore Units In Nexus Select Trust For ₹4,550 Crore; Stake Slashed To 21% In...

Blackstone Offloads 33 Crore Units In Nexus Select Trust For ₹4,550 Crore; Stake Slashed To 21% In...

Ola Electric’s First Day On BSE And NSE: Stock Rockets 20%, Market Capitalisation Hits ₹40,217...

Ola Electric’s First Day On BSE And NSE: Stock Rockets 20%, Market Capitalisation Hits ₹40,217...

LIC Shares End Nearly 1% Higher After Early Gains

LIC Shares End Nearly 1% Higher After Early Gains