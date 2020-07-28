UltraTech Cement shares jump after Q1 earnings

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Tuesday jumped over 7 per cent after better-than-expected June quarter earnings.

The stock zoomed 7.17 per cent to close at Rs 4,135.70 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 9 per cent to Rs 4,209.50.

On the NSE, it closed 7.15 per cent higher at Rs 4,136.35.

"Ultratech cement remained the top index gainer in today's session after reporting strong results," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a 37.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 796.31 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,281.27 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operation fell 33.15 per cent to Rs 7,633.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,419.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

"Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was at Rs 2,353 crore vis-a-vis Rs 3,084 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said in a statement.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses fell 31.70 per cent to Rs 6,598.37 crore in June quarter as against Rs 9,661.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.