UltraTech Cement scale capacity of greenfield grinding and brownfield cement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
UltraTech Cement scale capacity of greenfield grinding and brownfield cement | Image: UltraTech (Representative)
UltraTech Cement on Thursday announced the commissioning of 1.30 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi, Chattisgarh, and 2.80 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack, Odisha.

The company, through an exchange filing, said that this is part of the ongoing capacity expansion.

After this commissioning, the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India is 126.95 mtpa.

Shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement on Thursday closed at Rs 7,159.55, up by 0.11 per cent.

