UltraTech Cement Q1 consolidated net profit grows two-fold to Rs 1,700 cr; net sales up 54%

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,700 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021, helped by volume growth and increased operational efficiencies.

The cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 793.08 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 54.21 per cent to Rs 11,829.84 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,671.05 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 9,508.26 crore, up 43.22 per cent, in Q1/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 6,638.90 crore.

During the quarter, its consolidated sales volume was at 21.53 million metric tonnes, registering a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent.

"Production costs during the quarter increased 11 per cent YoY, mainly on account of higher fuel prices," said UltraTech in a post earning statement.