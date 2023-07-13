UltraTech Cement Announced The Commissioning Of 1.3 mtpa Brownfield Cement Capacity | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement on Thursday announced the commissioning of 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal, through an exchange filing. Post the commissioning the unit's capacity increased to 3.3 mtpa.

The company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 131.25 mtpa.

With this, the company completes the first phase of expansion in the Eastern region. The company has commissioned cement capacity of 10.3 mtpa in the region over the last two years, catering to the rapidly growing cement demand in the region. Moreover, it will facilitate in reducing lead distance and in increasing the company’s blended cement ratio, which is in line with its stated endeavour of reducing carbon emissions from its operations.

UltraTech Cement shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement on Thursday morning at 11:32 am IST were trading at Rs 8,334.35, up by 1.38 per cent.