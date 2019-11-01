UK Vodafone: Won’t exit India; seeking support of government

Mumbai: British telecom giant Vodafone said it will continue to stay invested in the Indian market and is seeking the government's support to tide over the current challenging times.

The clarification assumes significance as Vodafone Idea is staring at nearly Rs 40,000 crore of potential statutory dues after a Supreme Court ruling upheld the government's way of calculating telecom revenue, on which licence fee and spectrum usage charges are computed.

"Vodafone is aware of the unfounded and baseless rumours circulating in some of the Indian media that we have decided to exit the market. We would like to categorically state that this is not true and is malicious," Vodafone group said.

Vodafone said it is actively engaging with the government and is "fully supportive of our local management as they continue to manage our joint venture in these challenging times".