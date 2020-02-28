UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away

Britain put the prospect of a chaotic Brexit back on the table on Thursday as it set out its red lines for trade talks with the European Union.

In its mandate for the negotiations that start on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government rebuffed EU demands for common trading standards and continued fishing rights.

And it warned it could walk away from the talks if a "broad outline" of a deal is not agreed by a meeting planned for June. This would see Britain's currently seamless trading arrangements with the EU, forged over half a century, abruptly end after a post-Brexit transition period expires in December.

"We want the best possible trading relationship with the EU, but in a pursuit of a deal, we will not trade away our sovereignty," senior government minister Michael Gove told MPs.

The European Commission said it was preparing for all scenarios.

"The commission maintains its capacity to prepare for no deal following the result of those negotiations," spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.