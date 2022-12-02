UK India's Business Council Report: Maharashtra tops in 'Doing Business Evaluation in India'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Despite the ongoing tug-of-war between ruling and opposition parties over the flight of five major projects, there is a silver lining for Maharashtra. The state has ranked at the top in Doing Business evaluation across all state and union territories in India.

According to the latest report published by the UK India Business Council (2022 edition), “Maharashtra was the highest rated state in terms of the operating environment, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh”. Further, the report ranks Maharashtra at 1 amongst the States and UTs in India, with a score of 3.33 out of 5, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The report details were provided by the state principal secretary for the industry department Dr Harshadeep Kamble. ‘Doing Business in India: The UK Perspective (2022 Edition)’ is the UK India Business Council’s eighth annual Report in which views and experiences of UK businesses and higher education institutions on India’s business environment are showcased.

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC), which works with businesses in both countries, as well as the UK and Indian governments, to promote and increase bilateral trade, in its report has at length discussed the challenges that UK businesses face in entering and operating in India, their reform priorities, and rating of various aspects of India’s business environment. The findings of this report are derived from an extensive survey of UK businesses and higher education institutions.

The survey was completed in August and September 2022 by over 600 respondents in total and found that Maharashtra is the best among the States in doing business in India.

‘’This is evident by the survey results wherein it was determined that Maharashtra outranks every State and UT, in terms of providing a conducive business environment to the investors. The survey comprised a variety of companies by size and by sector, varying from those in advanced engineering and manufacturing, to digital and data services, professional services, healthcare and life sciences, and others,’’ said Dr Kamble.

Dr Kamble further said that this is a fine example of collaborative work of various departments together under the State Leadership of Maharashtra. He also informed that very soon Maharashtra would come out with a State Legislation on Single Window Systems for permissions to be given to various industries.