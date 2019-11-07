UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail application

London: In a setback to Nirav Modi, a UK court yet again rejected a bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday despite an offer of an "unprecedented bail package", which included 4-million pounds in security as well as house arrest akin to those imposed on terrorist suspects.

The 48-year-old diamond merchant, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of nearly $ 2 bn Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was produced before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court here for his fourth attempt at bail.

Modi was taken back to Wandsworth prison in London and will next appear via videolink before the same court on December 4.