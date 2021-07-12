UK-based Tide raises $100 mn funding from Apax Digital Fund, others; valuation reaches $650 million

UK-based digital business financial platform Tide on Monday said it has raised over USD 100 million (about Rs 745 crore) in funding, led by funds advised by Apax Digital.

The series C round, which has brought the total funding raised till date to USD 200 million, also saw participation from existing investors - Anthemis, Augmentum, Jigsaw, Local Globe/Latitude, UK-based investor SBI, and SpeedInvest, existing investors, a statement said.

Tide is now valued at over USD 650 million post-money, after only four years of operation, it added.

The company said it saw its user base more than double in the UK in 2020. With over 3.5 lakh members and over 4 lakh business accounts, Tide serves around six per cent of UK businesses.

Earlier this year, Tide had announced that it was expanding into India, with a full launch of the platform planned for 2022.