Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore To ₹52 Crore In General Meeting Held On December 1

File Image |

New Delhi: Ujaas Energy on Wednesday said it has received shareholders' approval to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 52 crore in an extraordinary general meeting held on December 1.

According to a regulatory filing, shareholders have also approved a proposal for a preferential issue and allotment of 12.75 crore equity shares of Rupee one each (face value) at a price of Rs 11 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 10 per equity share to non-promoter) for cash consideration of Rs 140.32 crore.

As per the filing, the shareholders also approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore, divided into 45 crore equity shares of Rupee one each, to Rs 52 crore, divided into 52 crore shares of Rupee one each.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.