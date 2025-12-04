 Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore To ₹52 Crore In General Meeting Held On December 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUjaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore To ₹52 Crore In General Meeting Held On December 1

Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore To ₹52 Crore In General Meeting Held On December 1

Ujaas Energy said it has received shareholders' approval to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 52 crore in an extraordinary general meeting held on December 1. Shareholders approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore, divided into 45 crore equity shares of Rupee one each, to Rs 52 crore, divided into 52 crore shares of Rupee one each.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Ujaas Energy on Wednesday said it has received shareholders' approval to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 52 crore in an extraordinary general meeting held on December 1.

Read Also
Telecom Tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Company Will Sell 3.43 Crore Equity Shares In Bharti Airtel For...
article-image

According to a regulatory filing, shareholders have also approved a proposal for a preferential issue and allotment of 12.75 crore equity shares of Rupee one each (face value) at a price of Rs 11 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 10 per equity share to non-promoter) for cash consideration of Rs 140.32 crore.

As per the filing, the shareholders also approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore, divided into 45 crore equity shares of Rupee one each, to Rs 52 crore, divided into 52 crore shares of Rupee one each. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod
Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod
Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess
Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess
Mumbai: Speeding Car Turns Turtle After Crashing Into Divider Near Bandra Reclamation, Causes Traffic On WEH; Video
Mumbai: Speeding Car Turns Turtle After Crashing Into Divider Near Bandra Reclamation, Causes Traffic On WEH; Video
Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day
Dattatreya Jayanti: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore...

Ujaas Energy Receives Shareholders' Approval To Increase Authorised Share Capital From ₹45 Crore...

Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod

Vikram Sahu Set To Be Bank Of America's New Chief Executive In India After Receiving RBI Nod

Sensex, Nifty Shed Points, Falling Rupee & Continued Foreign Investor Selling Keep Sentiment Muted...

Sensex, Nifty Shed Points, Falling Rupee & Continued Foreign Investor Selling Keep Sentiment Muted...

India's Exports Claw Back On Their Feet, Registering Healthy Growth In November, After Stumbling 12%...

India's Exports Claw Back On Their Feet, Registering Healthy Growth In November, After Stumbling 12%...

Bank Of Maharashtra's Offer-For-Sale Subscriptions Brim Over The Rim, Government To Release ₹2,492...

Bank Of Maharashtra's Offer-For-Sale Subscriptions Brim Over The Rim, Government To Release ₹2,492...