UGRO Capital Reports AUM Of ₹6,777 Cr; PAT up 244% At ₹25.2 Cr In Q1FY24 | LinkedIn

UGRO Capital, a DataTech NBFC and a Co-lender in the MSME segment, on Tuesday announced its robust financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The Company’s investment in distribution channel, large lender base and data driven underwriting model has stabilized monthly AUM increase of INR 500+ Cr per month. The Company’s AUM surged significantly to INR 6,777 Cr (as of Jun'23), up 85% from Jun'22, and the PAT at INR 25.2 Cr demonstrated a substantial increase of 244%, up from INR 7.3 Cr the prior year.

The robust performance in this quarter, underpinned by healthy disbursement of INR 2,036 Cr, improved net total income at INR 125.6 Cr, and optimal GNPA/NNPA figures of 1.8%/1.0% on total AUM, further accentuate the quality of the portfolio, reflecting a robust risk management strategy.

UGRO Capital's innovative approach of 'Lending as a Service' and strategic use of co-lending partnerships have played a pivotal role in accelerating this growth. The Company has efficiently leveraged the co-lending partnerships, with off-book AUM at 43%. UGRO Capital's unique underwriting model GRO Score 3.0 has proven its worth and the Company has collaborated with ten co-lending partners, over 60 lenders, 40 fintechs, and 850 GRO partners to provide data-backed customized finance solutions to over 53,000 MSMEs across India.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of UGRO Capital said, “UGRO Capital has set ambitious goals for FY24, and we are dedicated to gaining 1% market share with 1 million small businesses as our valued customers over the next three years. With our innovative financial solutions, strategic partnerships, and mission to drive sustainable entrepreneurship, we are well-positioned to achieve these objectives. We believe in the power of small businesses to drive India's economy, and we are dedicated to facilitating their success. As the company marches forward on its path of sustainable growth, it offers a compelling opportunity for investors seeking long-term value and returns.”

Key performance highlights for Q1’FY24

Growth, Expansion and Portfolio quality

AUM of INR 6,777 Cr (up 85% YoY and 11% QoQ)

INR 2,036 Cr of Gross Loans originated in Q1’FY24 (up 50% YoY and (12%) QoQ).

Total Income stood at INR 218.3 Cr for Q1’FY24 (up 79% YoY and 1% QoQ)

Net Total Income stood at INR 125.6 Cr for Q1’FY24 (up 82% YoY and (1%) QoQ)

PBT increased to INR 35.6 Cr in Q1’FY24 (up 243% YoY and 6% QoQ)

GNPA / NNPA as on Jun’23 stood at 1.8% /1.0% (as a % of Total AUM)

Over 53,000 customers as on Jun’23

98 branches (as on Jun’23).

Liability and Liquidity Position

Total lender count stood at 62 as on Jun’223

Total Debt stood at INR 3,342 Cr as on Jun’23, and overall debt to equity ratio was 2.5x

Healthy capital position with CRAR of 26.56% (as on Jun’23).