UCO Bank net profit jumps to Rs 310 cr in Dec quarter on fall in bad loans

UCO Bank reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 310.39 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, led by a modest growth in core interest income and trimming of bad loans ratio.

The bank said that the total income rose to Rs 4,638.44 crore in Q3 2021-22, up 4 per cent from Rs 4,468.88 crore in the year-ago quarter, UCO Bank said.

The bank's Interest income grew by 8.8 per cent to Rs 3,919.30 crore as against Rs 3,602.59 crore.

Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter were trimmed significantly to Rs 548.61 crore, from Rs 1,008.88 crore parked aside by the lender in the year-ago period, the bank said.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 8 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, from 9.80 per cent a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:25 PM IST