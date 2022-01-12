UBS slashes FY22 GDP forecast by 40 bps to 9.1%

Swiss brokerage UBS Securities has revised downwards its India's growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.1 per cent from 9.5 per cent earlier.

The brokerage firm does not see the third wave impact extending to the next financial year as it has revised upwards its real GDP forecast to 8.2 per cent.

UBS' estimate is close to the official NSO forecast released last week at 9.2 per cent.

Tanvee Gupta-Jain, chief economist at UBS Securities India, said that it expects the real GDP growth to remain well above the historical average at 8.2 per cent in FY23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:54 PM IST