Uber hits its 100th city milestone with launch in Warangal, Telangana

Uber today announced it has begun serving riders and drivers in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company’s expansion to 100 cities across India. Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city.

Launched in India in 2013, Uber has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date.

India represents a tremendous opportunity for Uber. With the popularity of two and three-wheeled products at affordable price points, the company has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.

K. T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Telangana, said, “Easy and smart mobility solutions are at the heart of building smart cities and public, private collaborations such as this can go a long way in building efficient connectivity between the three urban cities of Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal as well as providing first and last mile connectivity to the railway stations and airport.”

Shiva Shailendran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, “We are thrilled to begin serving our 100th city in India through this launch in Warangal. We aim to amplify the company’s success with the help of technology and product innovation as we develop customer-first products for our global and Indian market.”

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:12 PM IST