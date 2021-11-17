Uber hails India's decision on quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers

Uber said on Wednesday that it welcomed India’s decision to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from 99 countries and is looking forward to resuming helping foreign visitors experience the country. With rapid progress in vaccination rates, and tourism for business and leisure fast recovering, cities are open and moving again.

Even before this week’s announcement, foreign visitors to India were increasing as NRIs returned to see family and other countries’ relaxed travel restrictions. According to Uber data, international travelers from 63 countries have used Uber in India in October 2021, up from 49 countries in May 2021.

The top five non-Indian nationalities taking Uber rides in October 2021 were the United States, United Kingdom, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Canada. According to Uber data, even with current restrictions, trips to and from airports saw 31 percent growth in October 2021 over the previous month, making it the fastest-growing segment for Uber India.

The top five cities for trips to and from the airport via Uber are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.Commenting on the news, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “As India opens up its border to international travel, we are ready to resume helping global visitors experience the very best the country has to offer.

We are already seeing the number of international visitors using the Uber app in India increasing week-by-week, and airport trips are coming back fast. International visitors, be they tourists, NRIs or business travelers, turn to Uber when visiting India for a safe, familiar, and affordable way to get around.

”To encourage travel and boost rider confidence, Uber has stepped up its efforts to enhance safety for all. It introduced a comprehensive set of Covid safety features including a Go-Online Checklist, a ‘no mask, no ride’ policy, tech-enabled pre-trip mask verification selfies for both riders, and invested in educating drivers about COVID-19 protocol. Nearly 300,000 drivers on the Uber platform are now vaccinated as part of Uber’s INR 18.5 crore initiative to compensate drivers for the time spent in getting the vaccine shots.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:46 PM IST