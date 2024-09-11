Uber Brings Back Their Premium Ride Service: Mumbai Will Be First To Get 'Uber Black' After A Decade...

Uber is formally returning to India with its upscale, premium taxi service. The ride-hailing startup revealed that starting next week, certain areas of Mumbai will see a relaunch of Uber Black.

According to a release from the company, the action is a response to the increasing inclination of Indian customers towards premium offerings and Uber's capacity to provide a new benchmark for on-demand mobility in premium vehicles.

Uber black benefits

Customers who sign up for Uber Black will have access to on-trip preferences and in-car amenities. The Uber Black package also includes personalised taxi rides with extras like temperature control, quiet mode, and luggage assistance.

Additionally, Uber Black rides feature longer wait times, giving customers a five-minute window during which they can be picked up without paying a waiting fee.

It is anticipated that Uber Black rides will cost between thirty and forty percent more than rides reserved through Uber Premium, the company's current premium service.

Shuttle service in delhi

The Uber Shuttle premium bus service is anticipated to be introduced by the company in Delhi subsequent to obtaining an aggregator license from the Transport Department of the Delhi government.

In the coming days, Uber plans to launch 50 luxury buses along various routes that traverse the nation's capital. The air-conditioned buses will run on scheduled routes that link the city's residential areas with important business districts.

Previous attempt of launching

In 2013, Uber began operating in India, introducing the Uber Black service, which featured upscale cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. Reportedly, the Uber Black service was later dropped and replaced with more reasonably priced vehicles like the Toyota Innova, Honda City, and Toyota Corolla.

Over 1.1 million drivers use Uber in 125 Indian cities at this time. In addition, Uber provides bus shuttle services, pre-arranged travel, and intercity rides.