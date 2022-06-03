UAE’s Lulu Group announces 3 new projects in Uttar Pradesh

Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group with PM Narendra Modi at the Lulu Pavilion, Lucknow | Lulu Mall

Abu Dhabi headquartered Lulu Group which has already completed Rs 2,000 crore Lulu Mall In Lucknow has announced another 3 new projects--one Lulu Mall each in Varanasi and Prayagraj and Lulu Food Proecessing Hub in Greater Noida.

While Lulu Mall Lucknow will be inaugurated in the coming days, the other 3 new projects are expected to be completed in two years time, announced Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group while briefing PM Narendra Modi at the Lulu Pavilion, according to a press statement.

Yusuff Ali praised the pro-development initiatives being implemented in the state of Uttar Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and able team of officials which has made Uttar Pradesh a very investor friendly and ranking high on ease of doing business index, the statement added.