U K Sinha resigns as independent director of Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Friday said former Sebi chairman U K Sinha has resigned as its independent director and has accepted "a more active advisory role" in the company with effect from June 1.

Sinha was appointed as an independent director on its board in 2019.

"We wish to inform that Upendra Kumar Sinha has stepped down from the position of Independent Director of the company with effect from May 20, 2021 as he has accepted a more active advisory role in the company with effect from June 1, 2021 in view of the unprecedented challenging Covid 19 pandemic time," it said in a regulatory filing.