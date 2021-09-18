Two women entrepreneurs launch green initiative organic products ecommerce portal

Mehru Soni and Sanika Narang Sarna, two bold and ambitious women entrepreneurs, are ready to pave their way green with the launch of The Glocal Store, a house of all organic and natural products for a conscious and organic lifestyle.

This new one-stop shop aims to house products like pet care, home essentials, haircare, skincare and makeup, exotic teas, and gourmet. The Glocal Store was founded with a vision to bring about a one-stop-shop to adopt an Organic, Vegan and Preservative Free lifestyle.

"Ever since my college days, I have been seeking a chemical-free alternative for my skin, and I have encouraged my friends and family members to adopt an organic lifestyle using products that cause no harm to their skin," said Sanika Narang Sarna, co-founder of The Glocal Store.

Under the broad umbrella of The Glocal Store, the duo promote the rawness and wellness of Indian traditional remedies. Each product on the platform is made with organic components promoting the vision of 100 per cent sustainable living with a future of minimal carbon footprint.

Reports by the World Health Organization (WHO) state that environmental factors are responsible for losing millions of lives in a given year. More than 4.2 million people and more than 800 children lose their lives each year due to outdoor pollution. With each passing second, the environment is getting worse due to human effects.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:37 PM IST