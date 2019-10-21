Two-wheeler exports up 4% in April-September; Bajaj Auto leads the pack

New Delhi: Two-wheeler exports rose by over 4% in the April-September period of the current fiscal, with Bajaj Auto leading the segment by shipping over 9 lakh units to various markets, including Africa and Latin America, as per latest data by industry body SIAM.
Two-wheeler dispatches, plus motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, stood at 17,93,957 units in the first half of the current fiscal, as compared to 17,23,280 units in the same period of 2018-19.
Scooter exports during the period under review stood at 2,01,277 units, down 10.87% from 2,25,821 units in the April-September period of 2018-19.
Motorcycle shipments, however, rose by 6.81% during the period at 15,85,338 units as against 14,84,252 units earlier.
On the other hand, exports of mopeds were down by a massive 44.41% at 7,342 units as compared to 13,207 units in April-September period last year.
Pune-based Bajaj Auto led the segment with shipments of 9,34,581 units, up 7.5% from same period last fiscal, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed.
It was followed by TVS Motor Company and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) which exported 3,43,337 and 1,74,469 units, respectively, during the period under review.
Bajaj exports its bikes to over 70 countries and last year dispatched around 40% of its total production to Africa, Latin America and Middle East markets. The company exported around 20 lakh units last fiscal.
