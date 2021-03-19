Two-wheeler EVs: With new entrants dominating the space, are the incumbents losing ground?

The domestic two-wheeler industry has been relatively slow in adopting the idea of electric vehicles. But, with prices of fossil fuels being on fire and pollution norms getting stricter with each passing day, it is fast becoming crucial for two-wheeler manufacturers to explore the idea.

The major enablers for EVs in India:

The ingredients are falling in place for the domestic electric scooter market to grow in India. The government's thrust on making India a global auto manufacturing hub could be the major enabler for the industry.

The government has recently approved a PLI scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore for battery manufacturing. It aims to bridge the infrastructure gap that India is facing. Currently, India depends entirely on imports to meet its demand for batteries. It accounts for more than half the cost of an EV.