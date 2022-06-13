Two NHAI officials among four arrested by CBI in bribery case

The CBI arrested four people -- two officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and two representatives of a Gurugram-based private company -- in a case of alleged bribery, officials said on Monday.

Based on an input about exchange of bribe, the CBI carried out a raid and arrested the accused.

The arrested were a project director and an accounts officer of the NHAI and two representatives of the Gurugram-based firm working in the road construction sector, they said.