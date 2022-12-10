Twitter to sell beer dispensers and coffee machines from its headquarters as Elon Musk transforms the work culture

Visuals of Elon Musk walking into the Twitter headquarter after acquiring the social media site, amused the world as he carried a sink, which clearly stood out in the surroundings. In the days that followed, Musk removed top level executives and engineers who were essential to Twitter, as his focus turned towards monetising assets including users who could pay for blue ticks. After more than 15 years, Facebook and Twitter are battling for relevance against new players such as TikTok, and Elon Musk is already cashing in on nostalgia by auctioning Twitter’s assets as memorabilia.



Memorabilia from an fading era?

Although its still unclear if Twitter will just become a relic of the digital world under Musk’s leadership, the company is selling off furniture, coffee machines and beer dispensers from its headquarters. With everyday objects being auctioned as memorabilia, the firm also put a bird statue and a planter shaped ‘@’ up for sale. The newly acquired firm, which slashed 50 per cent of its workforce before moving on to sell furniture and other objects, is also selling Apple desktops and digital whiteboards, among other tools Twitter was created with.

Auctioneers dismiss cost cutting angle

But Heritage Global Partners, the firm handling this auction, have dismissed speculation about the sale being a way to mitigate a financial crisis by Twitter. At the same time sofas and beds have been brought into the office, amidst reports of many employees sleeping at the headquarters. Shortly after taking over as the new chief twit, Musk had also hinted at bankruptcy and there has been speculation about Twitter collapsing due to his decisions on multiple occasions.

While almost everything at the headquarters is being offloaded, it’s still unclear if Musk will throw in the sink, as a last resort.