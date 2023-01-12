e-Paper Get App
Twitter may launch in-app currency to help handles earn money for tweets

The virtual coins will allow users to financially reward handles which tweet good content.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Beyond fluctuating assets such as crypto and virtual coins issued by central banks to counter them, social media is a potent digital currency which delivers returns for online celebs. The most popular personalities on Instagram can charge more than a million for sponsored posts. After creating an uproar by charging handles for blue ticks, social media giant Twitter might soon launch an in-app currency, for content creators receieve payments.

App researchers Jane Manchun Wong and Nima Owji have come across the feature, and shared a screenshot on Twitter, which talked about coins that allow users to fund creators whose content impresses them. The coins which aren't spent are stored as a balance amount in online wallets of Twitter users.

