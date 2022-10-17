Tweeple react to Elon Musk’s take on why passengers shouldn’t fear turbulence during flights

Elon Musk has earlier said people flying to Mars should be prepared to die. | File

Turbulence is when an aircraft suddenly starts shaking and passengers are asked to fasten their seatbelts, triggering fear as a natural reaction. The concern isn’t entirely unfounded, since there have been incidents of turbulence causing an air crash, or the sudden jolts leaving people injured. But Elon Musk, the man with a vision to fly people to Mars, feels that people shouldn’t be afraid of turbulence at all, since aircraft can handle it.



Flexible wings have you covered?



In response to a video clip of an aeroplane wing moving in response to air pressure, Musk tweeted that commercial airline wings “can handle insane amounts of bending”. The video recorded while a carrier was going through turbulence, also came with a caption that the wings aren’t just rigid metal parts. Although some users agreed with the technical aspect of what the Musk mentioned to allay fears of turbulence, others pointed out some more practical issues.



Common flyers have different concerns



One of the tweeple pointed out how people could accidentally hurt those sitting next to them, leading to serious injuries. Another shared a story how turbulence flung him high enough from his seat to hit the luggage compartment above.



Past events and Musk’s morbid takes



Months back in India, 17 people sustained injuries on a flight from Mumbai to Durgapur, which was hit by turbulence since it ran into a storm. The on-flight bumps also affect passengers because of a sudden shift in airflow that creates irregular air currents.



Speaking of life and death situations, earlier this year Musk said in an interview that he isn’t afraid of dying and that since most people don’t change how they think, society would be stuck with old ideas if they don’t die. Back in 2017, the SpaceX founder had even asserted that the first set of people flying towards Mars should be prepared to die.