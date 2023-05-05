TVS Racing partners with KidZania to introduce motor racing to young riders and enthusiasts in India | Image: TVS (Representative)

With nurturing talent being at its forefront since 1982, TVS Racing announces its partnership with KidZania a edutainment theme park to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts riders.

Committed to growing motorsport while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing introduces a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 5 – 16 years. The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena to introduce and promote racing culture in the young minds.

Backed by over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India. This includes a Rookie category which focuses on nurturing talent from 13 – 18 years. TVS Racing has trained over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021. Additionally, TVS Racing organised the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022.

As a first in India, TVS Motor marks its foray into curating an experience zone at KidZania, with an aim to train and improve the riding skills of young riders, further instilling the maturity of understanding that racing is meant for the tracks. The partnership is an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over 40 years. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania!”

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with KidZania to bring a first ever motorcycle racing experience for kids in India. This partnership further fuels our commitment of promoting a safe yet thrilling racing culture for the young riders in India. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate passion for racing in the next generation."

Announcing the launch of the experience centre today, Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer - KidZania India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the coming together of two new-age brands for such an innovative and exclusive experience concept. The partnership between KidZania and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures - KidZania's focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor's commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility. We can't wait to see the impact it will have on children's lives.”