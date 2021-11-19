TVS Next announces strategic partnership with Digitate

TVS Next announced today that the company has entered a strategic partnership with Digitate to provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions.

Digitate is the developer of the ignioTM family of AI-based solutions that help drive business agility, autonomous IT and business operations, and fulfill digital transformation objectives.

With Digitate's AI capabilities, TVS Next will continue to focus on speed and outcomes that are necessary with continually decreasing information technology life cycles, it said in a press release.

TVS Next will bring implementation and integration capabilities to existing and new Digitate customers of ignio AIOps, and will augment their own Digital Assurance capabilities by leveraging ignio AI.Assurance.

Vinod Krishnan, CEO of TVS Next said, "We are always looking for ways to push the speed barrier and reduce time to value for our customers. Speed is at the core of everything we do, and our partnership with Digitate, helps us take it even further."

Akhilesh Tripathi, Global head of Digitate said, "This partnership creates a business proposition and will help organizations of all types accelerate their transition to become autonomous enterprises."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:45 PM IST