TVS Motor rolls out special edition Apache RTR160 4V; check details here

TVS Motor on Friday unveiled the upgraded version of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, equipped with a host of new features, strengthening its product portfolio.

Key features

A new headlamp assembly, Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes, besides TVS SmartXonnect among many others.

Prices begin from Rs 1.15,265 (for the base variant with drum brakes) to Rs 1.21,272 (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the special edition variant.

Available exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. It would be sold in three colours, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black, the statement added.

"We are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class, " said TVS Motor Head (Marketing) premium motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole said.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:11 PM IST