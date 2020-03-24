TVS Motor Company halts all manufacturing operations

The well-being of the employees is paramount for the company. The immediate focus is to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the extended enterprise including suppliers, dealers and our customers, the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company has assured that it will protect jobs and salaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also assured that they would work closely with their dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of this unexpected difficulty.

Meanwhile, the company has urged employees to adhere to the measures and they have been assured of complete support as they transition to new workplace arrangements in this unprecedented time. TVS Motor Company is continuously reviewing the situation to ensure safety and well-being of the community, the statement said.