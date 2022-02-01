TVS Motor Co registers sales of 266,788 units in January 2022

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 266,788 units in January 2022 as against sales of 307,149 units in the month of January 2021.

The company added that two-wheelers registered sales of 254,139 units in January 2022 as against sales of 294,596 units in January 2021.

The domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 167,795 units in January 2022 as against sales of 205,216 units in January 2021, while Motorcycle sales registered 137,360 units in January 2022 as against 136,790 units in January 2021.

The company stated that Scooter sales of the Company registered 80,580 units in January 2022 as against sales of 98,319 units in January 2021.

The three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,649 units in January 2022 as against 12,553 units in January 2021, the company added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:01 PM IST