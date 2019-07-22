TVS Motor Co net down 5.5 per cent in Q1

New Delhi: Chennai-based TVS Motor Co Monday reported a 5.5% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.24 crore for the first quarter. Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,026.27 crore, it added. The company's total expenses during the period were higher at Rs 4,793.40. TVS Motor Co's overall two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 8.84 lakh units during the quarter ended June 2019, lower than 8.93 lakh units in the year-ago period, it said.

Motorcycle sales in the first quarter grew by 7.8% to 4.17 lakh units as against 3.87 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2018. Scooter sales also grew by 2.4% to 2.95 lakh units from 2.88 lakh units in the same quarter last fiscal, the company added. Total three-wheeler sales grew 11.1% 40,000 units in the quarter from 36,000 units in the quarter ended June 2018. Shares of TVS Motor Co Monday ended at Rs 379.65, down 4.12%.