TV18 Broadcast reports Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 162 cr

Media firm TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 162.44 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.88 crore for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 48.85 per cent to Rs 1,154.98 crore as against Rs 775.93 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

TV18 Broadcast Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said led by the many learnings from the past year and a responsibility to serve the Indian audience, the company has been able to continue its businesses relentlessly and profitably.