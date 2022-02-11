TV Today Network Q3 results: Net profit up 12.2% to Rs 61.50 cr, revenue rises 15.15% to Rs 257.97 cr

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported a 12.22 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.50 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 54.80 crore in the October-December period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.15 per cent to Rs 257.97 crore during the period under review as against Rs 224.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 184.25 crore in the third quarter, up 17.11 per cent compared to Rs 157.32 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

Its revenue from television broadcasting was at Rs 197.79 crore, up 6.12 per cent, as against Rs 186.37 crore a year ago. Radio broadcasting was up over two folds to Rs 5.81 crore as against Rs 2.12 crore.

Share of TV Today Network Ltd declined by 2.84 per cent to end at 392.20 on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:38 PM IST