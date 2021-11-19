TUTRRD launches app to bridge gap between after school tuitions, virtual education

TUTRRD, an online learning and teaching platform for K-12 that focuses on one-on-one interactive learning has launched an app to bridge the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education.

The platform enables teachers to conduct classes at their convenience and generate additional income for themselves, thereby providing personalized, convenient, and affordable learning solutions to the students from across all boards.

The announcement of the platform was done on Children's Day i.e. 14th November, 2021 through a webinar with the app going live on Android. The platform has on boarded over 500 teachers and aim to onboard around 5000 teachers by the end of this financial year in March 2022. The app is currently only available on Android Play Store.

Divya Tej Pereira, CEO & founder, TUTRRD said, ''I strongly believe that teaching and learning should not be restricted to any geographical boundaries. When the educational system transitioned online, there was heavy reliance on technology to conduct classes."

"There was an increasing need to include the human element in this content-learning age. Moreover, the number of students were huge and personalization was becoming a challenge for the schools and colleges," Pereira said.

Pereira also said, "That is how the idea of Tutrrd was born, where we focused on providing the personalized experience to learning that has been missing in the market.''

How it works

The Tutrrd app provides a seamless user-experience, wherein students can book one-on-one personalized classes with the teachers based on their interest areas and educational needs. Dependency on private tuitions has proved to improve the performance of students at all levels of education.

The primary focus of teaching is on core academics. However, with the personalization, the teachers can assist in the complete holistic development of students, thereby increasing their disposable income.

India's online mentoring market

India's online tutoring market offers more than just internet-based tutoring sites; it also offers tuition services that use virtual worlds for teaching and providing personalized virtual attention to students.

Growth of the online tutoring market has been attributed to several factors, including adoption of higher studies, COVID-19 outbreak, and improved accessibility to technology. By 2022, the market is predicted to reach $9 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:52 PM IST