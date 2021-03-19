Tushar Ghagwe joins Madison Digital as Associate Vice President in Bengaluru

Madison Digital, a unit of Madison World, has appointed Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President and he will head the agency’s Bengaluru operations. He will be based out of Bengaluru and will be reporting to Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega, and Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital.

He has over 16 years of experience in planning and implementing measurable marketing strategies for both online and offline channels. He has worked across industries like FMCG, Media, and Finance with brands like Godrej Yummiez, Mother Dairy and Tata Finance. He has experience in leading multi-functional teams including marketing, creative, project management, content and analytics. He also has a very good understanding of project planning and technology implementation. Before joining Madison Digital, Ghagwe was handling Digital Marketing for SOTC Travel and Thomas Cook where he focussed on performance marketing and business growth through digital. He is also a marathoner, an avid trekker and a wildlife enthusiast.