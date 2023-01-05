TTK Prestige increases investment in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions to 51% | TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige on Thursday announced the increase in investment in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited from its earlier 40.9 per cent to 51 per cent with an additional investment of Rs 9.99 crore through an exchange filing.

After this investment, the company will hold 51 per cent of the voting rights in Ultrafresh.

On Thursday at 12:58 pm IST, the shares of TTK Prestige Limited were at Rs 793.40 down by 0.19 per cent.

