TSSC signs MoU with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to drive employability

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), skill development institution for ICT, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the New Delhi-based skill varsity to collaborate to mutually leverage capabilities around skilling and placement.

The MoU, which has been signed for a period of three years, is primarily focused at working together for the delivery of futuristic courses to the students of DSEU and other aspirants of Delhi/NCR. This includes co-certification DSEU with TSSC for various programs offered under ‘Centre of Excellence’ initiative, placement support to TSSC students and DSEU building the capacity while operating as Train the Trainer (ToT) academy for the futuristic courses.

“This partnership has a lot of potential to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially lead to a long duration degree (3 years) course on telecom which will be whole heartedly welcomed by the industry,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.

TSSC will support DSEU to create and develop Centre of Excellence (CoE) jointly operated as "Telecom Centre of Excellence" at DSEU. TSSC has already established CoEs across India and plans to expand its ‘network of excellence’ along with DSEU’s association, it said in a press statement.

“As academic partners of TSSC, we will create ICT courses and training labs that will set apart the candidates passing out of DSEU. Industry 4.0 will require a manpower base well-versed in futuristic technologies like 5G, ML, AI, IoT etc. We aim to bridge the skill gap for the present as well as the future.” said Dr. Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor DSEU.

The MoU also outlines the joint commitment towards development of new programs for skill training. TSSC and DSEU will also work towards joint representation for training, assessments, certification, and placements under various relevant thematic areas.

“Our aim here is to create globally competitive talent through our CoE” said Dr. Rihan Khan Suri, Vice Chancellor DSEU.

The courses under the program are proposed to be launched for the academic year 2022-23.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:23 PM IST