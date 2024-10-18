TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

TSMC | Ann Wang/Reuters

One of the biggest forces in the semiconductor and, by extension, the AI realm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC, has shown promise in future prospects of its business, giving hope to investors who have lost steam when it comes to their interest in the business of semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence.

TSMC Earnings Beat Estimates

TSMC recently released its earnings results for the recently concluded quarter. The company's income stood at USD 10.1 billion.

$TSM TSMC Q3 FY24:



• Revenue +36% Y/Y $23.5B ($0.2B beat).

• Gross margin 58% (+4pp Y/Y).

• Operating margin 47% (+6pp Y/Y).

• Capex $6.4B.

• EPADR $1.94 ($0.15 beat).



3nm & 5nm were 20% & 32% of revenue.

This is greater than estimates pegged by LSEG, which estimated income of under USD 10 billion. The company's gross margin also rose from the previous 54.3 epr cent to the current 57.8 per cent.

The company's net revenue saw a major jump of 36 per cent YoY. The net revenue attained for the July-September quarter stood at USD 23.5 billion.

TSMC Shares In Green

The TSMC shares have also progressed in accordance with these developments on their balance sheet.

TSMC shares listed on the Taiwanese Exchange saw a rise of 3.83 per cent or TWD 40.00, in the past 5 trading sessions. On the last day of the trading session, on Friday, October 18, the TSMC shares continued to trade in green with gains of over 5 per cent, having opened at TWD 1,095.00.

However, as the day's trade progressed further, there was a slight dip. At 09:59 IST, the TSMC shares saw a gain of 4.83 per cent or TWD 50.00 taking the overall price to TWD 1,085.00.

The Semiconductor Realm

The company plays a crucial role in the current ecosystem of the global economy, given its over-reliance on chips for most of the components used in different products in the world. Semiconductors are used in batteries, which are used in electric cars. In addition, chips are the fuel powering other day-to-day technological evolution, including mobile phones.