Trust Asset Management announces the launch of TrustMF Overnight Fund

Trust Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its New Fund Offer (NFO) – the TrustMF Overnight Fund which aims to provide reasonable returns that commensurate with overnight call rates and providing a high level of liquidity, through investments in overnight securities having maturity/unexpired maturity of 1 business day.

The NFO will be open for subscription from January 17, 2022 and closes the next day on January 18, 2022. The Fund will be managed by Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager, Trust Mutual Fund. This is the fourth launch from Trust Mutual Fund.

Key Highlights

Investment in high quality overnight maturity securities, hence no MTM impact

Minimal credit, interest rate and liquidity risk

Highest liquidity with no exit load

Ideal for parking short term/contingency funds for up to 7-day holding period

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund said, “Overnight Funds have emerged as one of the safest vehicles for corporates to park their excess money. TrustMF Overnight Fund thus provides Corporates a low-risk option for them to place their funds, which can be easily withdrawn as and when they need liquidity.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:05 PM IST