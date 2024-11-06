 'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024

'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024

The 2024 election may have come to a close, but the discussions around it, both in the US and abroad, are far from over.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024 |

The 2024 US presidential election saw a seismic shift in American politics with former President Donald Trump making a powerful comeback, defying expectations and securing victory over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The election results came as a shock to many, marking the return of a divisive figure to the White House.

Trump’s victory speech echoed with optimism, describing the win as a "magnificent victory for the American people." At a celebration held in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was joined by his wife Melania, vice-president elect JD Vance, and several high-profile supporters. “This truly will be the golden age of America,” Trump said, noting his bold plans for the future.

Harsh Goenka’s Witty Take on Twitter

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)

Among the many global reactions, Indian business tycoon and RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, known for his frequent and often witty posts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared his thoughts on Trump’s victory.

Taking to the platform X, Goenka posted, "Looks like Trump managed to ‘trump’ the odds—this time, not just in the land of stars and stripes, but winning over his friends in the land of sarees and spices too!"

Read Also
Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...
article-image

Later, he in an another post he added, "Meanwhile in Mumbai, Trump Tower prices go up and Kamala Mills down."

Netizens Reactions

Goenka's post garnered a lot of responses from netizens.

"Trump trampled every not by outlining what he can do better than JB but full of negative and divide campaign some on the lines of what we saw between ruling and opposition in last general election," commented an X user to the Goenka's post.

Another user added, "Indians are more excited over Trump 's victory than other countries. Seems like they are not much impressed with" desh ki adhi( or1/3 rd) beti"

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

The 2024 election may have come to a close, but the discussions around it, both in the US and abroad, are far from over.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US...

'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US...

ACME Solar Kicks Off IPO With 39% Subscription On Opening Day; Sets Price Band At ₹275-₹289

ACME Solar Kicks Off IPO With 39% Subscription On Opening Day; Sets Price Band At ₹275-₹289

Sagility India IPO Day 2 Update: 52% Subscribed With Retail Demand At 2.24x

Sagility India IPO Day 2 Update: 52% Subscribed With Retail Demand At 2.24x

Singapore Announces Plans To Introduce Autonomous Vehicles For Public And Logistics Use

Singapore Announces Plans To Introduce Autonomous Vehicles For Public And Logistics Use

Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency

Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency