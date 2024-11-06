'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024

'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024 |

The 2024 US presidential election saw a seismic shift in American politics with former President Donald Trump making a powerful comeback, defying expectations and securing victory over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The election results came as a shock to many, marking the return of a divisive figure to the White House.

Trump’s victory speech echoed with optimism, describing the win as a "magnificent victory for the American people." At a celebration held in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was joined by his wife Melania, vice-president elect JD Vance, and several high-profile supporters. “This truly will be the golden age of America,” Trump said, noting his bold plans for the future.

Harsh Goenka’s Witty Take on Twitter

Among the many global reactions, Indian business tycoon and RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, known for his frequent and often witty posts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared his thoughts on Trump’s victory.

Taking to the platform X, Goenka posted, "Looks like Trump managed to ‘trump’ the odds—this time, not just in the land of stars and stripes, but winning over his friends in the land of sarees and spices too!"

Later, he in an another post he added, "Meanwhile in Mumbai, Trump Tower prices go up and Kamala Mills down."

Netizens Reactions

Goenka's post garnered a lot of responses from netizens.

"Trump trampled every not by outlining what he can do better than JB but full of negative and divide campaign some on the lines of what we saw between ruling and opposition in last general election," commented an X user to the Goenka's post.

Another user added, "Indians are more excited over Trump 's victory than other countries. Seems like they are not much impressed with" desh ki adhi( or1/3 rd) beti"

The 2024 election may have come to a close, but the discussions around it, both in the US and abroad, are far from over.